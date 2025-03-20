Left Menu

Disney and Pixar Reignite the Magic: 'Coco 2' Announced for 2029 Release

'Coco 2,' the eagerly anticipated sequel to the Academy Award-winning film 'Coco,' is slated for release in 2029. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the expansion of this beloved story about family, music, and adventure. The sequel will feature the original directors and promises humor, heart, and excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:35 IST
Animation powerhouses Disney and Pixar have delighted fans with the announcement of 'Coco 2,' set for a 2029 release. The news was delivered by Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, during the company's annual shareholder meeting.

The original 'Coco,' which premiered to widespread acclaim, clinched two Academy Awards - best animated feature and best original song. This beloved tale centered around a young boy named Miguel who chased his dreams into the Land of the Dead.

The sequel will retain its magic with returning directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, alongside veteran producer Mark Nielsen. According to Iger, audiences can anticipate a blend of humor, heart, and adventure as the new story unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

