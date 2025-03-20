Disney and Pixar Reignite the Magic: 'Coco 2' Announced for 2029 Release

Animation powerhouses Disney and Pixar have delighted fans with the announcement of 'Coco 2,' set for a 2029 release. The news was delivered by Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, during the company's annual shareholder meeting.

The original 'Coco,' which premiered to widespread acclaim, clinched two Academy Awards - best animated feature and best original song. This beloved tale centered around a young boy named Miguel who chased his dreams into the Land of the Dead.

The sequel will retain its magic with returning directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, alongside veteran producer Mark Nielsen. According to Iger, audiences can anticipate a blend of humor, heart, and adventure as the new story unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)