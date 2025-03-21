Left Menu

Injunction Halts NewJeans' Solo Ventures Amid K-pop Conflict

A South Korean court's injunction temporarily stops K-pop group NewJeans from pursuing independent work, amid a dispute with their label ADOR. The decision supports ADOR's management rights, yet NewJeans, now known as NJZ, plans to contest the ruling, citing broken trust and alleged mistreatment.

A South Korean court has issued an injunction to halt the members of K-pop group NewJeans from engaging in independent projects, in the latest development of an ongoing conflict between the band and their management label, ADOR.

The Seoul Central District Court backed ADOR's motion, maintaining its authority over the group's commercial activities. NewJeans, who recently rebranded as NJZ, announced their split from ADOR and their intention to release new music, but the injunction complicates these plans.

While ADOR celebrated the court's ruling, NJZ expressed intentions to appeal, arguing that the court failed to recognize the deteriorated relationship with their former label. Despite denials from ADOR, accusations of mistreatment have fueled controversy within the K-pop industry.

