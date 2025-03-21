Injunction Halts NewJeans' Solo Ventures Amid K-pop Conflict

A South Korean court has issued an injunction to halt the members of K-pop group NewJeans from engaging in independent projects, in the latest development of an ongoing conflict between the band and their management label, ADOR.

The Seoul Central District Court backed ADOR's motion, maintaining its authority over the group's commercial activities. NewJeans, who recently rebranded as NJZ, announced their split from ADOR and their intention to release new music, but the injunction complicates these plans.

While ADOR celebrated the court's ruling, NJZ expressed intentions to appeal, arguing that the court failed to recognize the deteriorated relationship with their former label. Despite denials from ADOR, accusations of mistreatment have fueled controversy within the K-pop industry.

