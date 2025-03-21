Left Menu

The Power Play Behind JFK's Assassination Secrets Revealed

Newly released documents from the National Archives discuss potential power shifts in US clandestine operations post-Bay of Pigs scandal and hint at a distrust between JFK and the CIA. These releases fuel conspiracy theories about the CIA's involvement in Kennedy's assassination, despite Oswald's lone gunman theory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Documents recently released by the US National Archives bring new insights into the aftermath of the Bay of Pigs invasion, including a proposal to limit CIA powers. A key adviser suggested transferring control of clandestine activities to the State Department, reflecting the mistrust between President Kennedy and the CIA.

This new material reignites speculation regarding the CIA's possible involvement in the assassination of JFK, though many historians still uphold the theory of Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone. These files add a layer of intrigue, reminding Americans of long-standing suspicions about government transparency.

The memo from special assistant Arthur Schlesinger Jr. proposed breaking up the CIA, but the suggestion was never realized due to Cold War exigencies. As historians analyze these documents, questions linger over the agency's role during Kennedy's time in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

