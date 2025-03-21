The Power Play Behind JFK's Assassination Secrets Revealed

Documents recently released by the US National Archives bring new insights into the aftermath of the Bay of Pigs invasion, including a proposal to limit CIA powers. A key adviser suggested transferring control of clandestine activities to the State Department, reflecting the mistrust between President Kennedy and the CIA.

This new material reignites speculation regarding the CIA's possible involvement in the assassination of JFK, though many historians still uphold the theory of Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone. These files add a layer of intrigue, reminding Americans of long-standing suspicions about government transparency.

The memo from special assistant Arthur Schlesinger Jr. proposed breaking up the CIA, but the suggestion was never realized due to Cold War exigencies. As historians analyze these documents, questions linger over the agency's role during Kennedy's time in office.

