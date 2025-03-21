Sequel to Oscar-Winning 'Coco' Announced

The beloved animated film 'Coco', which captured hearts in 2017 and won two Academy Awards, is getting a sequel. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the new installment at the studio's annual shareholder meeting.

The film's original directors, Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrich, will reunite for 'Coco 2', with Mark Nielsen producing. 'Coco', an animated fantasy comedy-drama, follows a young boy named Miguel who dreams of becoming a musician despite his family's long-standing ban on music. His journey takes him to the vibrant Land of the Dead.

The sequel is currently in its early stages, but promises the same humor, heart, and adventure that fans loved in the first film. It's set to dazzle audiences once more when it hits theaters in 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)