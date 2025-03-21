Sikkim's Thrilling Leap: Bungee Jumping Debuts at Singshore Bridge

In a bid to bolster adventure tourism, Sikkim will debut bungee jumping at the Singshore Bridge during the rural tourism meet, officials announced on Friday.

Set at the highest suspension bridge in Sikkim, standing 240 meters long and 100 meters high, this will mark the state's inaugural bungee jumping facility.

The Sikkim Rural Tourism Meet 2025, scheduled from March 22 to 25 in Uttarey, aims to showcase rural culture, sustainable tourism, and adventure activities, while promoting local crafts, organic products, and community involvement.

