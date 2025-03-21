Left Menu

Sikkim's Thrilling Leap: Bungee Jumping Debuts at Singshore Bridge

Sikkim is set to introduce bungee jumping at the Singshore Bridge during the Sikkim Rural Tourism Meet 2025. This initiative aims to boost adventure tourism, showcasing rural culture and sustainable practices. The event will also feature cultural performances and various adventure sports like trekking and paragliding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:37 IST
Sikkim's Thrilling Leap: Bungee Jumping Debuts at Singshore Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster adventure tourism, Sikkim will debut bungee jumping at the Singshore Bridge during the rural tourism meet, officials announced on Friday.

Set at the highest suspension bridge in Sikkim, standing 240 meters long and 100 meters high, this will mark the state's inaugural bungee jumping facility.

The Sikkim Rural Tourism Meet 2025, scheduled from March 22 to 25 in Uttarey, aims to showcase rural culture, sustainable tourism, and adventure activities, while promoting local crafts, organic products, and community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025