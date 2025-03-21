Left Menu

Clinic Dermatech: Pioneering Excellence in Skincare

Clinic Dermatech has been awarded as India’s Best Skin & Hair Clinic at Asia’s Business Leadership Awards 2025. Known for cutting-edge treatments, such as laser hair reduction and anti-aging solutions, the clinic continues to set benchmarks in skincare and hair care, with plans for further expansion.

Updated: 21-03-2025 17:26 IST
  Country:
  • India

Clinic Dermatech, a prominent name in the skincare and hair restoration sector, has been bestowed with the title of India's Best Skin & Hair Clinic at the esteemed Asia's Business Leadership Awards 2025. This accolade underscores the clinic's dedication to providing top-tier skin and hair care treatments in India.

For over 18 years, Clinic Dermatech has led innovation in the skincare and aesthetics industry, offering services like laser hair reduction, anti-aging treatments, and hair restoration therapies. The clinic's personalized approach, employing state-of-the-art technology, has earned it a reputation of excellence among clientele seeking premium results.

In response to this recognition, Clinic Dermatech plans to expand its reach by opening new centers in more cities, thereby continuing its mission to provide world-class skincare and hair restoration services across India. This expansion includes introducing advanced treatments, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

