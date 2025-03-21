Left Menu

Rege-Jean Page to Lead and Produce 'The Count of Monte Cristo' Adaptation

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page is set to lead and produce a new film adaptation of 'The Count of Monte Cristo'. The project, under Department M studio, promises adventurous storytelling that reimagines Alexandre Dumas' classic tale. Page aims to unlock new cultural perspectives through entertainment.

Rege Gene Page (Image Source: Instagram/@regejean). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Popular actor Rege-Jean Page, known for his role in 'Bridgerton', is stepping into dual roles as both star and producer for a new cinematic adaptation of 'The Count of Monte Cristo'. This project, as reported by Deadline, is grounded in Alexandre Dumas' timeless novel and brings a fresh take on the enduring story of revenge, betrayal, and redemption.

Rege-Jean Page's production will be a collaborative effort at Department M, an independent studio headed by renowned producers Mike Larocca and Michael Schaefer. The story chronicles the saga of a young sailor wrongfully accused of treason, who embarks on a quest for revenge that culminates in his transformation into the formidable Count of Monte Cristo. While Hollywood has previously adapted this classic tale, this new venture aims to delve deeper into Dumas' narrative.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Page highlighted the importance of bold and heartfelt storytelling. "The Count Of Monte Cristo offers us a fascinating cultural lens," shared the actor in a statement to Deadline. His recent film success includes performances alongside Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in Steven Soderbergh's 'Black Bag', which has received critical acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

