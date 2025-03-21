Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Shielding of Aurangzeb's Tomb

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has criticized the security measures surrounding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. Metal sheets have been erected to protect the monument amid calls for its removal. Additional police forces have also been deployed in the area to maintain security.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:34 IST
  • India

Danve mocked the measures, suggesting that an army presence would be next to secure the area. He expressed his view that those in power, who once sought the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, are now acting against historical sensitivities by safeguarding the tomb of an emperor who opposed Maharaj's lineage.

In response, the district administration has fortified the area with additional security, deploying the State Reserve Police Force and other personnel to curb any potential unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

