Controversy Surrounds Shielding of Aurangzeb's Tomb

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve voiced strong opposition to the recent fortification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, accusing authorities of excessive measures. Metal sheets now encase the historical site, leading to public outcry and calls for its removal.

Danve mocked the measures, suggesting that an army presence would be next to secure the area. He expressed his view that those in power, who once sought the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, are now acting against historical sensitivities by safeguarding the tomb of an emperor who opposed Maharaj's lineage.

In response, the district administration has fortified the area with additional security, deploying the State Reserve Police Force and other personnel to curb any potential unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)