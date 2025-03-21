Controversy Surrounds Shielding of Aurangzeb's Tomb
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has criticized the security measures surrounding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. Metal sheets have been erected to protect the monument amid calls for its removal. Additional police forces have also been deployed in the area to maintain security.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve voiced strong opposition to the recent fortification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, accusing authorities of excessive measures. Metal sheets now encase the historical site, leading to public outcry and calls for its removal.
Danve mocked the measures, suggesting that an army presence would be next to secure the area. He expressed his view that those in power, who once sought the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, are now acting against historical sensitivities by safeguarding the tomb of an emperor who opposed Maharaj's lineage.
In response, the district administration has fortified the area with additional security, deploying the State Reserve Police Force and other personnel to curb any potential unrest.
