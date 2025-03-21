Left Menu

Resurgent Arunachal: Strategic Insights and Developmental Progress

A seminar was held at Likabali Military Station, Lower Siang, discussing Arunachal Pradesh's strategic importance, developmental progress, and security challenges. Keynote speakers highlighted the state's cultural significance and infrastructural growth, emphasizing civil-military cooperation. Attendees included military officers, policymakers, academics, local dignitaries, and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army orchestrated a pivotal seminar at Likabali Military Station, Lower Siang, last Friday, focusing on the strategic value of Arunachal Pradesh alongside its developmental strides and security concerns.

Luminaries from the military, policymaking, academia, and local domains, gathered under the theme 'Resurgent Arunachal: Integrated Approach to Security and Development'. Notable attendees included students, NCC cadets, and officials from various civic and security divisions.

Discussions traversed Arunachal's historical narrative and current developmental arc, with esteemed speakers, like Prof Dr Shashibala and Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd), elucidating the state's indigenous heritage, infrastructural expansion, and the ongoing civil-military synergy vital for prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

