Resurgent Arunachal: Strategic Insights and Developmental Progress

The Indian Army orchestrated a pivotal seminar at Likabali Military Station, Lower Siang, last Friday, focusing on the strategic value of Arunachal Pradesh alongside its developmental strides and security concerns.

Luminaries from the military, policymaking, academia, and local domains, gathered under the theme 'Resurgent Arunachal: Integrated Approach to Security and Development'. Notable attendees included students, NCC cadets, and officials from various civic and security divisions.

Discussions traversed Arunachal's historical narrative and current developmental arc, with esteemed speakers, like Prof Dr Shashibala and Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd), elucidating the state's indigenous heritage, infrastructural expansion, and the ongoing civil-military synergy vital for prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)