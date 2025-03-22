Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Breathes New Life into Bengali Cinema on Netflix

Netflix's latest crime drama, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter,' has made its debut, drawing viewers into a gripping narrative of crime, power, and justice in the early 2000s Kolkata. Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, the series is a follow-up to Neeraj Pandey's 2022 hit, 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.'

The ensemble cast features eminent Bengali cinema figures like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Chitrangda Singh, portraying the character Nibedita, expressed her immediate affection for the role, emphasizing the complexity and emotional depth such roles bring, while revealing how personal experiences have enriched her acting skills.

Ritwik Bhowmik, who plays Sagor, discussed his transformation for the role and the genuine camaraderie among the cast, adding depth to the performance. Aadil Khan, cast as Ranjit, highlighted the struggles of entering the film industry and emphasized a passion for acting. The series, co-written by Neeraj Pandey, delves into crime and corruption, centering on a determined officer's quest for justice, marking the first Hindi-language series uniting Bengali superstars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

