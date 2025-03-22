Akshay Kumar Announces 'Kesari 2': A Historical Saga Continues

Bollywood's prominent actor Akshay Kumar has officially revealed that his latest film, 'Kesari 2,' will hit theatres on April 18, sparking excitement among fans and cinema-goers alike.

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster features esteemed actors R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, along with Kumar. The narrative promises to delve into the harrowing events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, offering audiences a poignant historical reflection.

The forthcoming feature is directed by newcomer Karan Singh Tyagi and heralds production collaboration between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kumar's Cape Of Good Films, and Anand Tiwari and Ampritpal Singh Bindra. The film's teaser is set to be released on March 24, building anticipation for its historical saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)