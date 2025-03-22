Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Announces 'Kesari 2': A Historical Saga Continues

Akshay Kumar announced the release of 'Kesari 2' for April 18. A sequel to the 2019 film, it also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday and depicts the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is backed by Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's prominent actor Akshay Kumar has officially revealed that his latest film, 'Kesari 2,' will hit theatres on April 18, sparking excitement among fans and cinema-goers alike.

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster features esteemed actors R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, along with Kumar. The narrative promises to delve into the harrowing events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, offering audiences a poignant historical reflection.

The forthcoming feature is directed by newcomer Karan Singh Tyagi and heralds production collaboration between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kumar's Cape Of Good Films, and Anand Tiwari and Ampritpal Singh Bindra. The film's teaser is set to be released on March 24, building anticipation for its historical saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

