'Bihar Diwas' Celebrations Ignite Controversy in Assam
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended wishes on 'Bihar Diwas', emphasizing Bihar's cultural significance. Celebrations in Guwahati included diverse cultural performances, but a controversy arose in Tinsukia due to political implications. The opposition questioned the rationale, suspecting electoral motives for the celebration of another state's foundation day.
In a display of cultural unity, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his best wishes on 'Bihar Diwas', highlighting its paramount role in India's cultural legacy. The foundation day of Bihar was marked by vibrant celebrations in Assam, notably in Guwahati, where Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the occasion.
The celebration featured diverse cultural performances representing the rich traditional art forms of Assam and Bihar. Yet, the event wasn't devoid of controversy. The program faced scrutiny in Tinsukia, a district with a significant Hindi-speaking population, where political motives were questioned.
Political parties and organizations, including the All Assam Students Union, criticized the event, suggesting it was orchestrated for electoral gains. Sarma countered the criticism by referencing the celebration of 'Asom Divas' in other states, urging unity and cautioning against potential communal tension that could impact Assamese individuals residing elsewhere.
