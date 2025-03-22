Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Tackling Tiger Attacks in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is implementing special measures to address tiger attacks in Gadchiroli. A study will be conducted, leading to potential translocation of tigers and compensation for affected families. Expert strategies include thinning teak trees and increasing safety in villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:31 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Tackling Tiger Attacks in Gadchiroli
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has announced new measures to tackle the issue of deadly tiger attacks in Gadchiroli district. An official statement confirms that these measures will include a study by experts, to be delivered within three months, and potential translocation of the big cats involved.

The meeting, led by Pravin Pardeshi, CEO of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), discussed strategies to address the issue. Among the proposed solutions are thinning teak trees and introducing grassland in sanctuaries to increase prey availability, thus reducing tiger incursions into human-populated areas.

Other initiatives discussed included appointing forest patils for village safety and supplying compressed biogas to villagers to prevent forest entries for firewood. The CM emphasized compensating affected families and assessing social impacts in high-risk areas as priority actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025