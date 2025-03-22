Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Tackling Tiger Attacks in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has announced new measures to tackle the issue of deadly tiger attacks in Gadchiroli district. An official statement confirms that these measures will include a study by experts, to be delivered within three months, and potential translocation of the big cats involved.

The meeting, led by Pravin Pardeshi, CEO of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), discussed strategies to address the issue. Among the proposed solutions are thinning teak trees and introducing grassland in sanctuaries to increase prey availability, thus reducing tiger incursions into human-populated areas.

Other initiatives discussed included appointing forest patils for village safety and supplying compressed biogas to villagers to prevent forest entries for firewood. The CM emphasized compensating affected families and assessing social impacts in high-risk areas as priority actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)