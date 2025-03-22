"We continue to bring comedy that's inspired by current affairs": Dimple Dugar on 'Baqaitii' second season

Producer and director Dimple Dugar talked about the second season of Baqaitii, which is "packed with light-hearted humour, sharp wit, and a hilarious take on the political landscape". "At Baqaitii, we continue to bring comedy that's inspired by current affairs and contemporary political trends, always striving to mix plenty of laughter with a dash of subtle, thought-provoking satire in every episode," said Dugar, producer and director of Baqaitii.

A release said the second season is being kicked off with "some of the most hilarious and timely episodes". "In our first episode, Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai, we've got Kavi Kishan, Angana Run-Out, Mahool Aandhi, and Akkal-less Ladav, on a voyage together adding their own unique twist to current political scenarios. In Bad Boss, our second episode, watch the first time at the house of Bad Boss, all political guests abode such as Ramta Energy, Akkal-less Yadav, Mahool, Aandhi, and MK Spalin - wonder how the "Bad Boss" will handle these powerhouses?" the release said.

"Next up, Baqaitii Nation Wants to Know--there is Ddarnab as host and guests on the panel - Mahool Aandhi, Priy-Shanka Aandhi, Angana Run-Out, and MK Spalin stirring up some fun, and the house is on fire with their debate. In Kursi with Kkaran, Episode 4 features KKaran along with political heavyweights like Sweetish Kumar, Angana Run-Out, and Tej-hasvi Ladav," it added. The release said that Season 1 of Baqaitii "launched with a bang, featuring unforgettable episodes" like Saanp Ki Adalat, Mushaira, Baqaitimev Jayate and Potluck with Stars. In the first season, Mahool Aandhi, Priya-Shanka Aandhi, Ramta Energy, Angana All-Out and Kejrichaal ji were introduced.

"The first season received an overwhelming amount of love and appreciation from the audience, with episodes trending on Instagram and top social media meme pages," the release said. "Baqaitii continues to deliver laughs with sharp humour that makes you think of fresh perspectives while keeping you entertained. Tune in to Baqaitii on Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter for an absolute rollercoaster of political comedy," it added.

The release said each episode brings a fresh perspective and bigger laughs from the world of comedy, "who bring their impeccable timing, spot-on mimicry, and natural flair for humour, making every moment a wild ride of political satire". (ANI)

