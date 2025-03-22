Championing Fearless Journalism: Celebrating the Chameli Devi Jain Award Winners

In a significant recognition of fearless journalism, Jatinder Kaur Tur has been honored with the Chameli Devi Jain Award. Critics cite her investigative reports on human rights violations published in The Caravan as a compelling narrative that brought crucial issues to the forefront.

The Media Foundation also awarded Rokibuz Zaman of Scroll for shedding light on systemic injustices faced by impoverished minority communities. His work stands as a testament to journalism's power in amplifying the voices of the unheard.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Tupe of Behan Boxx received the Kamla Mankekar Award for her dedication to highlighting gender inequities. Her reporting on discrimination and violence against marginalized women has been pivotal in driving socio-political change.

(With inputs from agencies.)