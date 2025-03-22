Championing Fearless Journalism: Celebrating the Chameli Devi Jain Award Winners
Jatinder Kaur Tur was awarded the Chameli Devi Jain Award for her outstanding investigative journalism on human rights. Rokibuz Zaman and Priyanka Tupe were also recognized for their impactful work in fearless journalism and on gender issues, respectively. The awards celebrate excellence and dedication in reporting critical social issues.
- Country:
- India
In a significant recognition of fearless journalism, Jatinder Kaur Tur has been honored with the Chameli Devi Jain Award. Critics cite her investigative reports on human rights violations published in The Caravan as a compelling narrative that brought crucial issues to the forefront.
The Media Foundation also awarded Rokibuz Zaman of Scroll for shedding light on systemic injustices faced by impoverished minority communities. His work stands as a testament to journalism's power in amplifying the voices of the unheard.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Tupe of Behan Boxx received the Kamla Mankekar Award for her dedication to highlighting gender inequities. Her reporting on discrimination and violence against marginalized women has been pivotal in driving socio-political change.
