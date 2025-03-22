Bengali Cinema: A Tapestry of Tradition and Innovation

Governor C V Ananda Bose paid homage to legendary Bengali directors Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak, acknowledging their films' deep roots in social consciousness and literature. The remarks were made during the 'Purbo Bharat Big Picture Summit' organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Bose emphasized the transformative influence of Ray's Apu trilogy and the powerful narratives by Sen and Ghatak, which seek truth over spectacle. He extolled the contributions of Bengali cinema to India's culture and heritage, citing the praise from international filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa.

Addressing the gathering, Bose also stressed the growth potential of the creative economy in East and North-East India and urged for initiatives to promote Indian culture on a global scale. The event also saw the unveiling of a CII report focusing on digital transformation and necessary policy interventions for the entertainment sector.

