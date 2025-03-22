Left Menu

Pope Francis Makes Steady Recovery Amid Health Challenges

Pope Francis' doctors have provided an in-person update, noting steady progress in his recovery from double pneumonia. The pontiff, hospitalized since February, is set for his first live appearance as he stabilizes after facing severe respiratory issues. His health is improving, though challenges remain.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis' doctors offered their first in-person update on the pontiff's condition, marking a month of gradual recovery from double pneumonia. This development, shared in Saturday's briefing, signifies notable progress since the pontiff was admitted to Gemelli hospital in critical condition after experiencing several respiratory crises.

This Sunday, Francis is expected to bless followers from his hospital suite, his first live appearance since mid-February, reflecting ongoing improvement. Having successfully dealt with a severe bacterial, viral, and fungal respiratory infection, Francis' reliance on medical interventions like a ventilation mask has decreased significantly.

The Vatican reports that while initial diagnoses included anemia and kidney failure indicators, subsequent tests show resolution of these issues post-treatment. Despite previous respiratory setbacks, Francis has remained conscious and engaged, providing hope for a continued recovery narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

