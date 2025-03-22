Bihar Diwas: A Century of Statehood Celebrations
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the Bihar Diwas celebrations, commemorating the state's formation from the Bengal Province in 1912. The event took place at Gandhi Maidan, featuring cultural displays and the inauguration of the Patna Book Festival by the National Book Trust.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has inaugurated the five-day Bihar Diwas celebrations, marking a century since the state was established in 1912. The festivities are being held at the iconic Gandhi Maidan.
The Bihar Diwas is an annual event that celebrates the state's creation from the Bengal Province. This year's ceremony witnessed the chief minister lighting ceremonial lamps and releasing balloons, with his deputies and several cabinet ministers in attendance.
The event also showcased various government department stalls, highlighting achievements and future plans. Additionally, Kumar inaugurated the Patna Book Festival, organized by the National Book Trust, as part of the celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)