Bihar Diwas: A Century of Statehood Celebrations

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has inaugurated the five-day Bihar Diwas celebrations, marking a century since the state was established in 1912. The festivities are being held at the iconic Gandhi Maidan.

The Bihar Diwas is an annual event that celebrates the state's creation from the Bengal Province. This year's ceremony witnessed the chief minister lighting ceremonial lamps and releasing balloons, with his deputies and several cabinet ministers in attendance.

The event also showcased various government department stalls, highlighting achievements and future plans. Additionally, Kumar inaugurated the Patna Book Festival, organized by the National Book Trust, as part of the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)