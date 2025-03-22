Left Menu

Bihar Diwas: A Century of Statehood Celebrations

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the Bihar Diwas celebrations, commemorating the state's formation from the Bengal Province in 1912. The event took place at Gandhi Maidan, featuring cultural displays and the inauguration of the Patna Book Festival by the National Book Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:16 IST
Bihar Diwas: A Century of Statehood Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has inaugurated the five-day Bihar Diwas celebrations, marking a century since the state was established in 1912. The festivities are being held at the iconic Gandhi Maidan.

The Bihar Diwas is an annual event that celebrates the state's creation from the Bengal Province. This year's ceremony witnessed the chief minister lighting ceremonial lamps and releasing balloons, with his deputies and several cabinet ministers in attendance.

The event also showcased various government department stalls, highlighting achievements and future plans. Additionally, Kumar inaugurated the Patna Book Festival, organized by the National Book Trust, as part of the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025