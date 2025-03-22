Left Menu

CBI Closes Sushant Singh Rajput Case: An End to Speculation

The CBI has filed a closure report in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, dismissing claims of foul play. Rhea Chakraborty and others faced intense media scrutiny, and Chakraborty, along with her brother, was previously arrested in a related drugs probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:24 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially closed its investigation into the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency has submitted a closure report, dismissing allegations of poisoning and strangulation, to a special court which will now decide on accepting it or ordering further investigation.

The case which has grabbed nationwide attention involved detailed scrutiny by the CBI, which took over the probe from Bihar police following a complaint by Rajput's father. Over its course, the investigation involved interviews with actor Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's rumored girlfriend, and others close to him, as well as an in-depth review of Rajput's medical records.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother faced legal challenges, enduring media glare and arrest in a drugs-related investigation concerning Rajput's death. Her legal advocate, Satish Maneshinde, criticized the fervor of social media and news outlets, saying innocent lives were disrupted based on baseless narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

