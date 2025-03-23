Deepika Padukone's Parisian Adventure: Behind the Scenes at Louis Vuitton

Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone recently took fans on an exclusive behind-the-scenes journey, sharing a video from her trip to France, where she prepared for the prestigious Louis Vuitton Fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.

In the Instagram clip, Padukone explores the iconic streets of Paris, reminiscing about her high school days where she mastered French and even showcases her linguistic skills by conversing in the language.

The video also captures Padukone taking a nostalgic scooter ride through Paris while getting ready for the fashion show. Fresh from her recent film 'Singham Again,' Padukone continues to capture international and national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)