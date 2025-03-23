Left Menu

Faith and Technology: 2027 Kumbh Mela Preparations in Nashik

Preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik are lagging, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Despite challenges, he remains confident in overcoming them by leveraging technology and past experiences. The event aims to integrate AI and VR for a unique attendee experience, drawing inspiration from Prayagraj's success.

Preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik are progressing slower than expected, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Speaking at a CII Young Indians program in Nashik, Fadnavis referred to the event as one of ''faith and technology,'' acknowledging challenges but expressing confidence in the ongoing efforts to overcome them.

Fadnavis emphasized that while the infrastructure work is behind schedule, improvements are being made, credited to the efficiency of the team using a reverse planning strategy. Drawing on the successful Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, he remains optimistic about achieving similar success in Nashik, highlighting the integration of AI, crowd management, and AR and VR tools to enhance the experience.

The Chief Minister also praised the cooperation of sadhus and seers, acknowledging their role in ensuring the event runs smoothly. He highlighted the extensive social impact of the Kumbh Mela, citing Prayagraj's 2025 event, which saw a large turnout and created economic benefits. Fadnavis expressed hope for similar results in Maharashtra's event, urging public support for the state's preparations.

