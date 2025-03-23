Left Menu

Pope Francis Discharged: Returns to Papal Duties

Pope Francis, after a five-week hospital stay for pneumonia, made his first public appearance in Rome since February 14. At age 88, his recent illness posed a significant health challenge. Discharged and returning to the Vatican, he will continue his recovery over the next two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:47 IST
Pope Francis Discharged: Returns to Papal Duties
Pope Francis

Pope Francis left Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday after a five-week stay battling pneumonia, marking his first public appearance since February 14. He greeted well-wishers briefly from a balcony before departing for the Vatican.

Francis, aged 88, faced his most significant health crisis of his 12-year papacy. The Pope, who left the hospital in a car followed by a police convoy, visited the Basilica of Saint Mary Major before heading back to the Vatican where he will rest for two more months as prescribed by his doctors.

Despite requiring oxygen during his stay, Francis appeared in his wheelchair, smiling and waving to the gathered crowd. The Vatican released a prepared text expressing his gratitude for the medical care he received and the prayers from Catholics worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025