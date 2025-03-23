Pope Francis Discharged: Returns to Papal Duties

Pope Francis left Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday after a five-week stay battling pneumonia, marking his first public appearance since February 14. He greeted well-wishers briefly from a balcony before departing for the Vatican.

Francis, aged 88, faced his most significant health crisis of his 12-year papacy. The Pope, who left the hospital in a car followed by a police convoy, visited the Basilica of Saint Mary Major before heading back to the Vatican where he will rest for two more months as prescribed by his doctors.

Despite requiring oxygen during his stay, Francis appeared in his wheelchair, smiling and waving to the gathered crowd. The Vatican released a prepared text expressing his gratitude for the medical care he received and the prayers from Catholics worldwide.

