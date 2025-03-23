Left Menu

Pope Francis: Resilient Return After 5-Week Hospital Ordeal

Pope Francis was hospitalized for five weeks with a life-threatening pneumonia. Despite critical health crises, he made a significant recovery and was declared fit to return to the Vatican, where he will continue his convalescence. His 12-year papacy witnessed its longest medical emergency during this period.

Pope Francis returned to the Vatican on Sunday after enduring a harrowing five-week hospitalization for pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff faced multiple critical health crises during his stay, but his condition improved significantly by the end of the fourth week, allowing doctors to deem him fit for release.

Pope Francis' medical ordeal began on February 14 with a bronchitis diagnosis, quickly escalating to a polymicrobial infection and pneumonia in both lungs. Despite the development of steroid-induced diabetes and kidney failure, his condition stabilized. By March 10, doctors announced he was no longer at risk of imminent death.

Throughout his hospitalization, Francis remained mentally alert and engaged with the outside world, recording messages of gratitude to supporters. Upon his release, he was advised to avoid large gatherings to ensure a steady recovery over the next two months.

