Adityanath's Call for Cultural Respect at Bithoor Mahotsav
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged respect for iconic Indian figures at Bithoor Mahotsav. Criticizing those who idolize invaders, he highlighted Indonesian President Prabowo's statement linking Indonesian and Indian heritage. The event included economic aid distribution and paid homage to historic Indian revolutionaries.
- Country:
- India
During the Bithoor Mahotsav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged respect for India's iconic figures, voicing criticism of those idolizing foreign invaders. Adityanath underscored the contributions of leaders such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, and Guru Gobind Singh.
He drew attention to a statement by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who asserted the Indian heritage linked through DNA, calling it a revelation for those who admired historical invaders in India.
The event also distributed financial aid amounting to Rs 5.42 crore to young entrepreneurs and honored historic revolutionaries, reflecting on India's rich cultural legacy and spirited history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
