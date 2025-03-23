Adityanath's Call for Cultural Respect at Bithoor Mahotsav

During the Bithoor Mahotsav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged respect for India's iconic figures, voicing criticism of those idolizing foreign invaders. Adityanath underscored the contributions of leaders such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, and Guru Gobind Singh.

He drew attention to a statement by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who asserted the Indian heritage linked through DNA, calling it a revelation for those who admired historical invaders in India.

The event also distributed financial aid amounting to Rs 5.42 crore to young entrepreneurs and honored historic revolutionaries, reflecting on India's rich cultural legacy and spirited history.

(With inputs from agencies.)