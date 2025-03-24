Remembering Pasala Krishna Bharati: A Life Devoted to Gandhian Ideals

Pasala Krishna Bharati, a noted Gandhian and distinguished social worker, has passed away at the age of 92, at her residence. Her death, attributed to old age, was mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed their condolences.

Born during India's freedom struggle to parents who were freedom fighters, Krishna Bharati was committed to promoting education among the less privileged, particularly the Dalits. She also extended her support to academic institutions and 'goshalas.' Her contributions were widely recognized across the country.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged her dedication to Gandhian values and her role in nation-building. He fondly remembered meeting her in Bhimavaram in 2022. Chief Minister Naidu also paid homage, highlighting her significant efforts in education. Her legacy continues to inspire many.

(With inputs from agencies.)