Left Menu

TXT's European Debut and Depardieu's Court Denial

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, known as TXT, is excited for its European tour debut after a break. Meanwhile, French actor Gerard Depardieu admitted to grabbing a woman but denied assaulting her, attributing his actions to a bad mood. The alleged incident happened on a film set in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 02:30 IST
TXT's European Debut and Depardieu's Court Denial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following their hiatus, K-pop sensation Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is gearing up for their much-anticipated European tour. The group, managed by Big Hit Music, expressed excitement and inspiration to return to the stage after being away from the spotlight for months.

Meanwhile, French cinema icon Gerard Depardieu faced court accusations on Tuesday regarding an alleged 2021 incident. The renowned actor admitted to grabbing a woman's hips but denied any assault, explaining his behavior was the result of a bad mood on a film set.

The allegations stem from Amelie K., a set decorator, who testified that Depardieu groped her extensively and made explicit remarks, causing her distress. The case has attracted significant attention in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025