TXT's European Debut and Depardieu's Court Denial
K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, known as TXT, is excited for its European tour debut after a break. Meanwhile, French actor Gerard Depardieu admitted to grabbing a woman but denied assaulting her, attributing his actions to a bad mood. The alleged incident happened on a film set in 2021.
Following their hiatus, K-pop sensation Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is gearing up for their much-anticipated European tour. The group, managed by Big Hit Music, expressed excitement and inspiration to return to the stage after being away from the spotlight for months.
Meanwhile, French cinema icon Gerard Depardieu faced court accusations on Tuesday regarding an alleged 2021 incident. The renowned actor admitted to grabbing a woman's hips but denied any assault, explaining his behavior was the result of a bad mood on a film set.
The allegations stem from Amelie K., a set decorator, who testified that Depardieu groped her extensively and made explicit remarks, causing her distress. The case has attracted significant attention in the entertainment industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
