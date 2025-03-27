Revamping Uttar Pradesh: From 'Bimaru' to a Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that genuine progress is achieved through diligent action rather than empty rhetoric. Speaking at a recent function for AYUSH medical officers, Adityanath credited systematic reforms for transforming Uttar Pradesh from a 'bimaru' state into a pivotal economic driver.

The Chief Minister praised the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh, attributing it to a blend of effective teamwork and technological integration. He also highlighted global appreciation for India's heritage, mentioning the celebration of World Yoga Day by 193 countries, reflecting India's cultural influence.

Adityanath pointed out that the AYUSH system, rooted in ancient wisdom, propagates a holistic approach to health, evident in the state's significant investments in ayurveda and homeopathy. He emphasized that authentic national service is delivered through honest and prompt fulfillment of responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)