Kashmir Valley Observes Shab-e-Qadar with Spiritual Unity

The night of Shab-e-Qadar, regarded as one of prayer and profound blessings, was solemnly celebrated across the Kashmir Valley this week, drawing a significant gathering at the revered Hazratbal Shrine in the summer capital.

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, Muslims crowded mosques and shrines for night-long prayers and Quranic recitations. The Hazratbal Shrine, notable for housing the Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad, attracted hundreds of Muslims for the occasion.

While large gatherings were noted at mosques such as Dast-e-Geer Sahib and Sayed Yaqoob Shah, prayers at the iconic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta were halted by authorities. Throughout the night, preachers emphasized the teachings of Islam and the life of Prophet Muhammad.

