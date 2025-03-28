Left Menu

Kashmir Valley Observes Shab-e-Qadar with Spiritual Unity

Shab-e-Qadar, known as the night of power and blessings, was celebrated across the Kashmir Valley with devout enthusiasm. The Hazratbal Shrine drew the largest number of worshippers. The observance included night-long prayers and Quran recitations, though gatherings at Jamia Masjid were restricted by authorities.

  Country:
  India

The night of Shab-e-Qadar, regarded as one of prayer and profound blessings, was solemnly celebrated across the Kashmir Valley this week, drawing a significant gathering at the revered Hazratbal Shrine in the summer capital.

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, Muslims crowded mosques and shrines for night-long prayers and Quranic recitations. The Hazratbal Shrine, notable for housing the Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad, attracted hundreds of Muslims for the occasion.

While large gatherings were noted at mosques such as Dast-e-Geer Sahib and Sayed Yaqoob Shah, prayers at the iconic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta were halted by authorities. Throughout the night, preachers emphasized the teachings of Islam and the life of Prophet Muhammad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

