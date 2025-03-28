Left Menu

Vijay Varma: The Continual Metamorphosis of a Versatile Actor

Actor Vijay Varma, acclaimed for his roles in 'Gully Boy' and 'Darlings', reveals his ongoing transformation as an artist. Embracing an androgynous style, he draws from his theatrical roots. Varma's upcoming series 'Matka King', directed by Nagraj Manjule, explores untold stories from 1960s Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:20 IST
Acclaimed actor Vijay Varma, known for his memorable performances in films such as 'Gully Boy' and 'Darlings', reveals the relentless nature of his artistic transformation.

Reflecting on his journey, Varma narrates his disconnection from his younger self, likening his evolution to software updates. His experimental fashion sense, rooted in an androgynous style, finds confidence in his unique journey in theater.

Varma anticipates the launch of his new series, 'Matka King', directed by Nagraj Manjule. The narrative, set in 1960s Mumbai, unfolds a fresh story about a cotton trader's innovative gambling venture, challenging societal boundaries and representing personal growth.

