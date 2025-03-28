Vijay Varma: The Continual Metamorphosis of a Versatile Actor

Acclaimed actor Vijay Varma, known for his memorable performances in films such as 'Gully Boy' and 'Darlings', reveals the relentless nature of his artistic transformation.

Reflecting on his journey, Varma narrates his disconnection from his younger self, likening his evolution to software updates. His experimental fashion sense, rooted in an androgynous style, finds confidence in his unique journey in theater.

Varma anticipates the launch of his new series, 'Matka King', directed by Nagraj Manjule. The narrative, set in 1960s Mumbai, unfolds a fresh story about a cotton trader's innovative gambling venture, challenging societal boundaries and representing personal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)