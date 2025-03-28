Left Menu

Leaders Pay Tribute to Late Union Minister Debendra Pradhan

Numerous dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, gathered to pay respects to the late Union Minister Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar. Pradhan, the father of Dharmendra Pradhan, recently passed away, and his life of service was commemorated by prominent figures from across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:21 IST
Leaders Pay Tribute to Late Union Minister Debendra Pradhan
Debendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with several other dignitaries, attended the 12th-day death ritual for the late Union Minister Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar. Pradhan, father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was honored by many leaders acknowledging his contributions to society and governance.

Fadnavis visited the Shree Jagannath Temple following the memorial, expressing his spiritual reflections on the experience. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also engaged with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi during his time in the state, highlighting the spirit of unity and mutual respect among leaders.

Other prominent attendees included Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, who offered his respects at the late leader's residence. The gathering underscored a collective recognition of Pradhan's dedicated public service and enduring legacy, drawing tributes from political leaders and influencers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025