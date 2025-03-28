Leaders Pay Tribute to Late Union Minister Debendra Pradhan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with several other dignitaries, attended the 12th-day death ritual for the late Union Minister Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar. Pradhan, father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was honored by many leaders acknowledging his contributions to society and governance.

Fadnavis visited the Shree Jagannath Temple following the memorial, expressing his spiritual reflections on the experience. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also engaged with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi during his time in the state, highlighting the spirit of unity and mutual respect among leaders.

Other prominent attendees included Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, who offered his respects at the late leader's residence. The gathering underscored a collective recognition of Pradhan's dedicated public service and enduring legacy, drawing tributes from political leaders and influencers nationwide.

