Controversy Swirls as Hindu Shopkeeper Participates in Mosque Prayer
Sunil Rajani, a Hindu shopkeeper, joined prayers at a local mosque, leading to controversy. Right-wing groups demand a formal purification ceremony, considering his actions sacrilegious. Rajani explained his participation as impulsive and attempted self-purification with 'Gangajal'. No formal complaint has been filed.
A spontaneous act of religious solidarity has sparked controversy in the mixed-community Mamoo Bhanja area. A Hindu shopkeeper, Sunil Rajani, joined his Muslim neighbors for prayers at a local mosque last Thursday, an action that caught the attention of right-wing groups after a video went viral.
Monu Agarwal, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), described Rajani's participation as 'sacrilegious', demanding a public apology and a formal 'shuddhi karan' or purification ceremony. Agarwal emphasized that the ceremony should be held at a temple to restore Rajani's religious standing.
Rajani, confronted by Hindu right-wing members after leaving the mosque, described his participation as an impulsive act of goodwill and attempted immediate 'self-purification' by sprinkling 'Gangajal'. Despite the uproar, no formal complaints have been filed, leaving the incident as a point of social debate.
