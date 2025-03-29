Controversy Swirls as Hindu Shopkeeper Participates in Mosque Prayer

A spontaneous act of religious solidarity has sparked controversy in the mixed-community Mamoo Bhanja area. A Hindu shopkeeper, Sunil Rajani, joined his Muslim neighbors for prayers at a local mosque last Thursday, an action that caught the attention of right-wing groups after a video went viral.

Monu Agarwal, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), described Rajani's participation as 'sacrilegious', demanding a public apology and a formal 'shuddhi karan' or purification ceremony. Agarwal emphasized that the ceremony should be held at a temple to restore Rajani's religious standing.

Rajani, confronted by Hindu right-wing members after leaving the mosque, described his participation as an impulsive act of goodwill and attempted immediate 'self-purification' by sprinkling 'Gangajal'. Despite the uproar, no formal complaints have been filed, leaving the incident as a point of social debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)