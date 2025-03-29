Radio CUKashmir: Empowering Communities Through Airwaves

The Central University of Kashmir has taken significant strides in education and community development with the launch of its new community radio station, Radio CUKashmir 90.8 FM. This venture, initiated at the Tulmulla campus, aims to serve as a dynamic platform for disseminating critical information and promoting sustainable growth within the community.

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, the university's chancellor and a respected former Army Corps Commander, emphasized the transformative power of community radio. He noted its dual role in enhancing education and addressing societal ills such as drug abuse and corruption, while also championing disaster preparedness in the quake-prone region of Kashmir.

As Radio CUKashmir's airwaves begin to reach the masses, its programming promises to elevate the quality of life by fostering awareness and engagement. The initiative is led by Vice Chancellor Prof. A Ravinder Nath and aims to provide a platform for showcasing local talent and discussing pressing social issues, thereby empowering the youth and broader community alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)