UP Government Enforces Meat Sale Ban During Navratri

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified measures to enforce religious sanctity as the Chaitra Navratri festival approaches, scheduled to begin this Sunday. The government has directed the closure of unlawful slaughterhouses and mandated a 500-meter prohibition zone for meat sales around religious sites.

Particular focus is on Ram Navami on April 6, for which all animal slaughter and meat sales are completely banned. This directive follows prior orders from 2014 and 2017. Principal Secretary of Urban Development Amrit Abhijat has informed all District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners to enforce these restrictions promptly.

Committees at the district level, led by district magistrates, will include police, Pollution Control Board, Animal Husbandry, Transport, Labour, Health Departments, and Food Safety Administration officials. Under the provisions of the UP Municipal Corporation Act 1959 and the Food Safety Act, strict punitive measures are expected against violators, as reiterated by the Yogi Adityanath government.

