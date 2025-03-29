Tamil Nadu Celebrates Ugadi with Linguistic Unity

As Ugadi approaches, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin sent greetings to the Telugu and Kannada-speaking communities, emphasizing the state's dedication to supporting linguistic minorities. Stalin reiterated the DMK government's longstanding respect for these communities, recalling past efforts to restore the Ugadi holiday.

In a message, Stalin expressed solidarity with southern states amid challenges related to political representation and Hindi imposition. He underlined the importance of preserving linguistic identity, urging parents to instill pride in their heritage among children. His remarks come against the backdrop of the Fair Delimitation meeting.

Both the DMK and AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami acknowledged the harmonious coexistence of Telugu and Kannada speakers in Tamil Nadu. The leaders expressed hope for continued prosperity and cultural pride in the New Year, reinforcing unity amid diversity in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)