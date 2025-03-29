Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at University Concert: A Student's Life Lost

A 22-year-old student, Aditya Thakur, died following an attack during a Panjab University concert. The incident happened during Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma's performance. Despite police efforts, the attackers remain unidentified. The university community, in mourning, has canceled all cultural events in respect to the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:32 IST
A tragic incident marred a musical event at Panjab University when Aditya Thakur, 22, was fatally wounded during a concert. The attack, perpetrated by unknown assailants during a performance by singer Masoom Sharma, has left the university community in shock.

While police investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, university authorities have taken immediate steps to address campus safety and support the bereaved family. An FIR has been filed, and efforts are underway to identify the culprits responsible for the heinous act.

In a show of respect to the victim, the university has canceled all cultural events. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Renu Vig expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting Thakur's promising future that was cut short. The university administration continues to liaise with law enforcement and provide assistance to the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

