Tragedy Strikes at University Concert: A Student's Life Lost

A tragic incident marred a musical event at Panjab University when Aditya Thakur, 22, was fatally wounded during a concert. The attack, perpetrated by unknown assailants during a performance by singer Masoom Sharma, has left the university community in shock.

While police investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, university authorities have taken immediate steps to address campus safety and support the bereaved family. An FIR has been filed, and efforts are underway to identify the culprits responsible for the heinous act.

In a show of respect to the victim, the university has canceled all cultural events. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Renu Vig expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting Thakur's promising future that was cut short. The university administration continues to liaise with law enforcement and provide assistance to the grieving family.

