Tragic Pilgrimage Ends in Disaster: Two Devotees Killed in Uttarakhand Crash

A tragic car accident near Poliganj, Uttarakhand, claimed the lives of two women devotees and injured six others, including a baby. The vehicle, driven by Joginder Singh, veered off course and collided with a tree. The injured were hospitalized while investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal car accident on Friday night took the lives of two women devotees and left six injured, including an infant, near Poliganj in Uttarakhand. The vehicle, en route to the Maa Purnagiri Dhaam, rammed into a tree after the driver lost control, according to local police.

The deceased have been identified as Ratnesh Rathore, 40, and Pushpa Devi, 61. Meanwhile, the injured, including a seven-month-old baby, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victims were part of a family from Farrukhabad district taking a religious pilgrimage.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Police have called for caution on the challenging roadways leading to religious destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

