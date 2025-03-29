Tragic Pilgrimage Ends in Disaster: Two Devotees Killed in Uttarakhand Crash

A fatal car accident on Friday night took the lives of two women devotees and left six injured, including an infant, near Poliganj in Uttarakhand. The vehicle, en route to the Maa Purnagiri Dhaam, rammed into a tree after the driver lost control, according to local police.

The deceased have been identified as Ratnesh Rathore, 40, and Pushpa Devi, 61. Meanwhile, the injured, including a seven-month-old baby, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victims were part of a family from Farrukhabad district taking a religious pilgrimage.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Police have called for caution on the challenging roadways leading to religious destinations.

