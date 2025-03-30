Left Menu

RSS: The Cultural Banyan of India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights RSS as a pillar of India's culture and modernity at a foundation stone laying for an eye institute. He stresses the government's commitment to healthcare, noting increased medical facilities and healthcare accessibility through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat. RSS's impact is widely acknowledged.

Updated: 30-03-2025 13:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), likening it to a 'banyan tree' embodying India's enduring culture and modernity. His remarks were made during a ceremony for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur, an extension of the existing eye institute.

Modi emphasized that the government prioritizes accessible medical treatment for even the poorest citizens, with a reported three-fold increase in operational All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutions under his leadership. This development aligns with the government's drive to enhance the availability of skilled medical professionals.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the positive impact of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free medical treatment to millions, underscoring the global reach of the Indian ethos 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam.' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also in attendance.

