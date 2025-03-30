Left Menu

RSS at 100: From Ridicule to Acceptance

The RSS has transitioned from being ridiculed to being accepted, with its centenary marked by a call for national unity. Dattatreya Hosabale encourages the country to contribute to a harmonious Bharat, showcasing the potential of ancient wisdom in solving global challenges.

RSS at 100: From Ridicule to Acceptance
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a movement rooted in the idea of 'national reconstruction', celebrated a significant milestone as it approached its centenary. The organization's journey from being disregarded to gaining acceptance was highlighted by its general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale.

In a piece titled 'RSS at 100', published on the Vishva Samvad Kendra Bharat website, Hosabale underscored the RSS's mission of national harmony and acknowledged its ability to provide solutions amidst global challenges like climate change. He emphasized a collective effort to present a model of a harmonious Bharat to the world.

Hosabale reflected on a century of dedication by volunteers and envisioned a future strengthened by the wisdom of the past, urging everyone to join in creating a united and peaceful Bharat, inspired by the guidance of the organization's founding figures.

