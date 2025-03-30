Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Ugadi with Hope and Unity
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer convey Ugadi greetings and hope for prosperous days. They emphasize new beginnings and community spirit, with Naidu highlighting government initiatives and stressing societal contributions. Awards for significant contributions commemorate the festival celebrations.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended Ugadi greetings, emphasizing hope and prosperity for the state and Telugu communities worldwide.
In his message, Chief Minister Naidu urged people to embrace new opportunities, while outlining government initiatives like the Mana Mitra WhatsApp scheme, aimed at enhancing remote access to services.
Governor Nazeer and the Chief Minister highlighted the festival's importance, with Naidu presenting Ugadi awards for notable achievements in various fields. The launch of the P4 policy is set to eradicate economic disparities and aim for a poverty-free society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
