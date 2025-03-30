Kerala CM Defends 'L2: Empuraan' Amidst Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced his support for the Mohanlal-starrer film 'L2: Empuraan', amidst accusations from the Sangh Parivar that the movie fosters an anti-national sentiment. Vijayan, through his strong-worded social media post, condemned the creation of an 'atmosphere of fear' by the right-wing group.

The Chief Minister praised the Prithviraj-directed film, stating it marks a significant achievement for the Malayalam film industry. He addressed threats made by BJP and RSS leaders against the film's makers, highlighting the coercive tactics used to force re-censorship and editing.

In response to criticisms regarding the film's portrayal of communalism, Vijayan stressed the importance of protecting artistic freedom and democratic rights, urging the nation to uphold its democratic and secular values. The film, a follow-up to 'Lucifer', has ignited discussion over its depiction of the Gujarat riots and its critique of right-wing politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)