Kerala CM Defends 'L2: Empuraan' Amidst Controversy

'L2: Empuraan' has sparked a heated debate over its portrayal of right-wing politics, prompting Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to support the film and criticize the Sangh Parivar for inducing fear. The controversy intensified with accusations of the film being against national interests and depicting communal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:44 IST
Kerala CM Defends 'L2: Empuraan' Amidst Controversy
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced his support for the Mohanlal-starrer film 'L2: Empuraan', amidst accusations from the Sangh Parivar that the movie fosters an anti-national sentiment. Vijayan, through his strong-worded social media post, condemned the creation of an 'atmosphere of fear' by the right-wing group.

The Chief Minister praised the Prithviraj-directed film, stating it marks a significant achievement for the Malayalam film industry. He addressed threats made by BJP and RSS leaders against the film's makers, highlighting the coercive tactics used to force re-censorship and editing.

In response to criticisms regarding the film's portrayal of communalism, Vijayan stressed the importance of protecting artistic freedom and democratic rights, urging the nation to uphold its democratic and secular values. The film, a follow-up to 'Lucifer', has ignited discussion over its depiction of the Gujarat riots and its critique of right-wing politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

