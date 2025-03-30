Left Menu

Swedish Journalist Arrested in Turkey Over Terrorism Allegations

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin has been arrested in Turkey on charges of terrorism and insult after attending a rally linked to the PKK. Turkish authorities maintain the arrest is unrelated to his journalism activities, alleging his participation and role in facilitating communication for the PKK.

  • Turkey

Turkish authorities announced the arrest of Swedish journalist Joakim Medin on charges of terrorism and insulting the president as he covered nationwide protests. Medin, associated with the daily Dagens ETC, was detained at Istanbul Airport following his alleged involvement in a rally in Stockholm linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

According to the Turkish Presidency's Counter Disinformation Centre, Medin's arrest was due to activities unrelated to journalism. Specifically, he is accused of participating in the Stockholm rally, attended by PKK supporters displaying an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which prompted an investigation by the Ankara Public Prosecutors Office.

The PKK's 40-year insurgency against Turkey has cost tens of thousands of lives, and it remains classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its allies. Medin is among over a dozen journalists detained as part of a broader crackdown on media professionals covering the country's most significant protests in a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

