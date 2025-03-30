Left Menu

Crescent Moon Sighted: Eid-ul-Fitr Joy in Jammu and Kashmir

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday following the sighting of the crescent moon. Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam confirmed reports of sightings and reminded people to remember less privileged individuals. Special prayers for the victims of violence in Palestine are requested during Eid prayers.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr is set for Monday following the sighting of the crescent moon at multiple locations across the Union territory, according to Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam.

The Grand Mufti announced that reports confirming moon sightings had been received from various areas, including the city of Srinagar. He urged the community to keep the less privileged in mind during the festivities.

Additionally, he called on imams to offer special prayers for Palestinian violence victims during Eid. Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is globally observed on different dates based on the lunar Islamic calendar's moon sightings.

