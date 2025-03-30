Foundation Stone Laid for Veer Bharat Museum in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal have taken a significant step by laying the foundation stone for the Veer Bharat Museum in Ujjain.

The museum, set to be completed by 2028 at Kothi Mahal, a heritage structure, will require an investment of Rs 20 crore.

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted that the museum is designed to display the bravery and accomplishments of India's historical figures, symbolizing the nation's rich traditions and values.

(With inputs from agencies.)