Foundation Stone Laid for Veer Bharat Museum in Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the construction of the Veer Bharat Museum in Ujjain. This Rs 20 crore initiative, due for completion by 2028, aims to celebrate India's historical figures and cultural ethos in the historic Kothi Mahal.
Updated: 30-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal have taken a significant step by laying the foundation stone for the Veer Bharat Museum in Ujjain.
The museum, set to be completed by 2028 at Kothi Mahal, a heritage structure, will require an investment of Rs 20 crore.
Chief Minister Yadav highlighted that the museum is designed to display the bravery and accomplishments of India's historical figures, symbolizing the nation's rich traditions and values.
