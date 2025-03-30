Path to Homecoming: Kashmiri Pandits' Return Gains Momentum
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed the central government's dedication to facilitating the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley. Efforts are ongoing to create a supportive environment, remove obstacles, and promote cultural unity. Sinha reiterated the importance of celebrating 'Nari Shakti Utsav' and recognizing the community's cultural contributions.
- Country:
- India
The call for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland is gaining momentum, as reiterated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Speaking at a Navreh function, Sinha affirmed the central government's unwavering commitment to making this a reality.
Efforts are actively underway to address and eliminate the hurdles facing the community's return to the Kashmir valley. The Lieutenant Governor urged young people to observe the Navratri festival as 'Nari Shakti Utsav,' emphasizing the need for gender equality.
Sinha praised the noble contributions of the Kashmiri Pandit community to the cultural and spiritual tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that initiatives are in place to maintain the rich heritage, highlighting the organization's unity in promoting diversity and fostering ties within the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Deputy CM Condemns Nagpur Violence As Attack on Cultural Heritage
CM Bhupendra Patel Celebrates Cultural Heritage at Thakardham
Tibet's Cultural Heritage Under Threat: Urgent Calls at UN Human Rights Session
Preserving Northeast's Cultural Heritage Through Sociology
Protecting Cultural Heritage: Gujarat Stirs Youth for a Viksit Bharat