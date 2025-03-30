Path to Homecoming: Kashmiri Pandits' Return Gains Momentum

The call for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland is gaining momentum, as reiterated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Speaking at a Navreh function, Sinha affirmed the central government's unwavering commitment to making this a reality.

Efforts are actively underway to address and eliminate the hurdles facing the community's return to the Kashmir valley. The Lieutenant Governor urged young people to observe the Navratri festival as 'Nari Shakti Utsav,' emphasizing the need for gender equality.

Sinha praised the noble contributions of the Kashmiri Pandit community to the cultural and spiritual tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that initiatives are in place to maintain the rich heritage, highlighting the organization's unity in promoting diversity and fostering ties within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)