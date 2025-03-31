Eid-ul-Fitr: Celebrating Hope, Harmony, and Kindness
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing the festival amplifies hope, harmony, and kindness in society. Eid-ul-Fitr, which concludes Ramzan, is a time of joy and success in personal endeavors.
31-03-2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, encouraging citizens to embrace the festival's spirit of hope, harmony, and kindness.
Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramzan, is celebrated worldwide.
In a post on X, Modi expressed his hope for joy and success in all pursuits, saying, "Eid Mubarak!"
