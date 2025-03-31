Eid-ul-Fitr: Celebrating Hope, Harmony, and Kindness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, encouraging citizens to embrace the festival's spirit of hope, harmony, and kindness.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramzan, is celebrated worldwide.

In a post on X, Modi expressed his hope for joy and success in all pursuits, saying, "Eid Mubarak!"

