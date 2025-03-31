Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr: Celebrating Hope, Harmony, and Kindness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing the festival amplifies hope, harmony, and kindness in society. Eid-ul-Fitr, which concludes Ramzan, is a time of joy and success in personal endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:01 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr: Celebrating Hope, Harmony, and Kindness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, encouraging citizens to embrace the festival's spirit of hope, harmony, and kindness.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramzan, is celebrated worldwide.

In a post on X, Modi expressed his hope for joy and success in all pursuits, saying, "Eid Mubarak!"

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025