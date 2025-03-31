Yogi Adityanath Calls for Social Unity on Eid-ul-Fitr
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished people on Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing the importance of harmony and social unity. He encouraged everyone to pledge to enhance these values, highlighting the festival's message of joy, togetherness, and peace.
31-03-2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr, encouraging the community to bolster social harmony and unity.
Eid-ul-Fitr, which concludes the fasting month of Ramzan, represents not only a time of joy but also a commitment to peace and brotherhood.
Adityanath's message, posted on X, urged citizens to take a pledge for enhancing unity and cohesion throughout the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
