Yogi Adityanath Calls for Social Unity on Eid-ul-Fitr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr, encouraging the community to bolster social harmony and unity.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which concludes the fasting month of Ramzan, represents not only a time of joy but also a commitment to peace and brotherhood.

Adityanath's message, posted on X, urged citizens to take a pledge for enhancing unity and cohesion throughout the community.

