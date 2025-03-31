Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Social Unity on Eid-ul-Fitr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished people on Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing the importance of harmony and social unity. He encouraged everyone to pledge to enhance these values, highlighting the festival's message of joy, togetherness, and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:09 IST
Yogi Adityanath Calls for Social Unity on Eid-ul-Fitr
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr, encouraging the community to bolster social harmony and unity.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which concludes the fasting month of Ramzan, represents not only a time of joy but also a commitment to peace and brotherhood.

Adityanath's message, posted on X, urged citizens to take a pledge for enhancing unity and cohesion throughout the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025