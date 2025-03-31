Assam Leaders Unite in Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations
Assam's prominent leaders, including Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, extended greetings to mark Eid-ul-Fitr. They emphasized the festival's importance in fostering unity, compassion, and prosperity. Thousands participated in morning prayers, reflecting a shared commitment to peace and harmony during this significant occasion.
- Country:
- India
In a display of unity and goodwill, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia extended their warm greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival of breaking fast marks a meaningful culmination of fasting and reflection.
The governor highlighted the festival's essence, describing it as a profound expression of faith and spiritual fulfillment, reinforcing self-discipline and devotion. Acharya emphasized Eid-ul-Fitr as a time of joy, camaraderie, and universal brotherhood.
Chief Minister Sarma and Opposition Leader Saikia echoed these sentiments, advocating for peace and prosperity. Thousands participated in Eid prayers, encapsulating a spirit of kindness and harmony across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Checking Your Substance: A New Approach to Festival Harm Reduction in Mexico City
Julian Chou's 'Blind Love' Triumphs at Joburg Film Festival
Manipur's Yaoshang Festival: A Vibrant Revival of Culture and Unity
Kalinga Literary Festival Set to Inspire Global Minds
Controversy Shadows Jharkhand's Sarhul Festival Amid Flyover Protests