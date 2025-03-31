Assam Leaders Unite in Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations

In a display of unity and goodwill, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia extended their warm greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival of breaking fast marks a meaningful culmination of fasting and reflection.

The governor highlighted the festival's essence, describing it as a profound expression of faith and spiritual fulfillment, reinforcing self-discipline and devotion. Acharya emphasized Eid-ul-Fitr as a time of joy, camaraderie, and universal brotherhood.

Chief Minister Sarma and Opposition Leader Saikia echoed these sentiments, advocating for peace and prosperity. Thousands participated in Eid prayers, encapsulating a spirit of kindness and harmony across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)