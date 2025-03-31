Left Menu

Assam Leaders Unite in Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations

Assam's prominent leaders, including Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, extended greetings to mark Eid-ul-Fitr. They emphasized the festival's importance in fostering unity, compassion, and prosperity. Thousands participated in morning prayers, reflecting a shared commitment to peace and harmony during this significant occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 11:36 IST
Assam Leaders Unite in Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of unity and goodwill, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia extended their warm greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival of breaking fast marks a meaningful culmination of fasting and reflection.

The governor highlighted the festival's essence, describing it as a profound expression of faith and spiritual fulfillment, reinforcing self-discipline and devotion. Acharya emphasized Eid-ul-Fitr as a time of joy, camaraderie, and universal brotherhood.

Chief Minister Sarma and Opposition Leader Saikia echoed these sentiments, advocating for peace and prosperity. Thousands participated in Eid prayers, encapsulating a spirit of kindness and harmony across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025