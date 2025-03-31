Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Illuminate Telangana

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Telangana with zeal and devotion as thousands gathered at mosques and Eidgahs for special prayers. State leaders, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, extended their heartfelt wishes to the public, emphasizing peace and progress. Security was enhanced to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:27 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Illuminate Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eid-ul-Fitr shone brightly in Telangana as residents engaged in festive celebrations, gathering at various mosques and Eidgahs, with Mir Alam Eidgah and Mecca Masjid drawing significant crowds for special prayers.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his Eid greetings at Mir Alam Eidgah, hoping for the nation's peace and progress. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka joined party celebrations in Khammam district.

Local authorities ensured enhanced security for the event, while prominent political figures, including Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, conveyed their best wishes to the citizens on this auspicious occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025