Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Illuminate Telangana
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Telangana with zeal and devotion as thousands gathered at mosques and Eidgahs for special prayers. State leaders, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, extended their heartfelt wishes to the public, emphasizing peace and progress. Security was enhanced to ensure peaceful celebrations.
Eid-ul-Fitr shone brightly in Telangana as residents engaged in festive celebrations, gathering at various mosques and Eidgahs, with Mir Alam Eidgah and Mecca Masjid drawing significant crowds for special prayers.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his Eid greetings at Mir Alam Eidgah, hoping for the nation's peace and progress. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka joined party celebrations in Khammam district.
Local authorities ensured enhanced security for the event, while prominent political figures, including Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, conveyed their best wishes to the citizens on this auspicious occasion.
