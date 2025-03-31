Left Menu

Kim Soo-hyun Denies Underage Dating Allegations Amidst Controversy

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun denied allegations of dating fellow actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. The controversy, which led to brands like Prada cutting ties, involves disputed evidence in a YouTube expose. Legal action has been taken against those responsible for spreading false claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:45 IST
Kim Soo-hyun Denies Underage Dating Allegations Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has publicly denied allegations that he dated actress Kim Sae-ron while she was underage, breaking down in tears as he refuted claims made in a recent YouTube expose.

Amidst the controversy, brands such as Prada have severed their association with Kim Soo-hyun. The actor admitted to dating Kim Sae-ron around five years ago but insisted it was not during her underage years. Kim Soo-hyun indicated that the allegations were based on false evidence and testimonies.

Legal representatives for Kim Soo-hyun have filed lawsuits demanding 12 billion won in damages from those involved in the dissemination of defamatory content. Kim Sae-ron, who tragically passed away in a suspected suicide in February, had been one of South Korea's brightest acting talents. Her career was notably impacted by a drunk driving incident in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025