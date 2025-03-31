Kim Soo-hyun Denies Underage Dating Allegations Amidst Controversy

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has publicly denied allegations that he dated actress Kim Sae-ron while she was underage, breaking down in tears as he refuted claims made in a recent YouTube expose.

Amidst the controversy, brands such as Prada have severed their association with Kim Soo-hyun. The actor admitted to dating Kim Sae-ron around five years ago but insisted it was not during her underage years. Kim Soo-hyun indicated that the allegations were based on false evidence and testimonies.

Legal representatives for Kim Soo-hyun have filed lawsuits demanding 12 billion won in damages from those involved in the dissemination of defamatory content. Kim Sae-ron, who tragically passed away in a suspected suicide in February, had been one of South Korea's brightest acting talents. Her career was notably impacted by a drunk driving incident in 2022.

