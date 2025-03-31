Left Menu

Ram Prasad Bismil: A Revolutionary’s Legacy Revisited

Ram Prasad Bismil's autobiography, originally in Hindi, is now available in English. It details his life, revolutionary activities, and the philosophies that drove him. Executed for his involvement in the Kakori train robbery, Bismil's ideas on justice and nation-building remain relevant today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:46 IST
Ram Prasad Bismil: A Revolutionary’s Legacy Revisited
autobiography
  • Country:
  • India

The English version of revolutionary Ram Prasad Bismil's autobiography, titled ''A Glimpse of My Life,'' has been announced by Penguin Random House India. Scheduled for release in April, this book offers a profound look into the life of a young freedom fighter pivotal to India's independence struggle.

Bismil wrote the autobiography while on death row, originally in Hindi as ''Nij Jiwan Ki Chhata''. It chronicles his fearless pursuit of India's freedom, his part in the Kakori train robbery, and his subsequent execution. Not just a recount of events, it delves into his thoughts on gender, caste, and the pitfalls of revolution.

Translator Awadhesh Tripathi brings Bismil's stories and insights to a wider audience, emphasizing the enduring relevance of his ideas. Bismil's legacy, marked by his commitment to justice and nation-building, serves as an inspiring reminder of the sacrifices made for India's freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025